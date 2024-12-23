Open Menu

Christmas Celebrations Held At PJA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Christmas celebrations held at PJA

Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday hosted Christmas celebrations, where Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem cut a Christmas cake along with the academy's Christian staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday hosted Christmas celebrations, where Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem cut a Christmas cake along with the academy's Christian staff.

Addressing the participants, DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem said that cutting the Christmas cake at Punjab Judicial Academy is a delightful tradition that reflects the institution's commitment to respecting minority rights.

He emphasized that Pakistan's constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their faith, and the country's judicial system protects the rights of all Pakistanis, including minorities.

The event was also attended by the academy's Directors, Instructors and other Officers. A special tea was arranged for the staff. The Christian staff expressed their gratitude to the DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem for organizing the simple yet dignified Christmas celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Minority Christmas Christian Event All

Recent Stories

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

5 minutes ago
 Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, R ..

Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five

4 minutes ago
 IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since Septembe ..

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

4 minutes ago
 Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission sy ..

Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

4 minutes ago
Elimination of crimes against women, children fore ..

Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratu ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team

4 minutes ago
 Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

4 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PJA

Christmas celebrations held at PJA

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journe ..

Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..

10 minutes ago
 CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship progra ..

CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan