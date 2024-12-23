Christmas Celebrations Held At PJA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday hosted Christmas celebrations, where Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem cut a Christmas cake along with the academy's Christian staff
Addressing the participants, DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem said that cutting the Christmas cake at Punjab Judicial Academy is a delightful tradition that reflects the institution's commitment to respecting minority rights.
He emphasized that Pakistan's constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their faith, and the country's judicial system protects the rights of all Pakistanis, including minorities.
The event was also attended by the academy's Directors, Instructors and other Officers. A special tea was arranged for the staff. The Christian staff expressed their gratitude to the DG Sardar Ahmad Naeem for organizing the simple yet dignified Christmas celebrations.
