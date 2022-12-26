Christmas celebrations held in city with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other cities of Sindh, Christmas day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm by the Christian community of Larkana on Sunday.

Whereas the priests of the Christian community cut the birthday cake together and offered special prayers for the country's security and prosperity.

The priests held that "December 25 is the day of birth for Prophet Jesus (AS), we pay great respect to this day by organizing events and cutting birthday cakes".

They said that Sindh government, Larkana administration and district police had fully supported them in celebrating Christmas.

They also said that not only Christians but also Muslims, Hindus and other communities participated in the Christmas peace rally held the other day.