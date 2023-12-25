Christmas celebrations in Pakistan, Joyful festivities across the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Christian community in Pakistan on Monday embraced the spirit of Christmas with traditional zeal and enthusiasm, mirroring global celebrations from official gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies and illuminated houses, the festive fervour was evident as the community delved into the heartwarming activities to mark this joyous occasion.

Various ministries and departments in Pakistan held special cake-cutting ceremonies on the working day preceding Christmas, extending happiness to Christian staff members and recognizing their valuable contributions.

To mark the Christmas celebrations the Associated Press of Pakistan in Islamabad, led by Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi, held a notable cake-cutting ceremony to honour Christian employees and commend their role in the country's progress.

Churches across the nation hosted special services where prayers resonated for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as the safety of humanity from natural disasters and diseases. These gatherings were a testament to the significance of faith during the festive season.

Key elements of the Christmas festivities included decorating Christmas trees, the arrival of Santa Claus, church prayers, carol singing, and the exchange of gifts. The Christmas tree, adorned with various ornaments and topped with an angel or star, symbolized the joyous spirit of the season.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) collaborated with UP Church and Saint Thomas Church Islamabad for special programs at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum. These included a cake-cutting ceremony, congregation, Christmas tree erection, artisans' exhibition, and joyful activities like the distribution of sweets by Santa Claus, along with Christmas and folk songs and dances.

The Executive Director Lok Virsa Uzair Khan felicitated the Christian community at their special occasion.

In a display of solidarity, Islamabad Traffic Police organized a Christmas ceremony, distributing gifts among employees. Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) arranged a magnificent event presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, showcasing support for the university's Christian employees.

With a commitment to safety, Islamabad Police deployed over 1500 policemen around churches and public places, ensuring comprehensive security arrangements for Christmas. The tight security included special checks outside churches, guaranteeing a peaceful celebration for all.

Notable in the capital were the vibrant Christmas displays in shopping malls, offices, and hotels, enticing visitors, especially children. Christian communities added to the festive atmosphere by organizing bazaars with a variety of Christmas-related items. In areas where a significant Christian population resides, such as Katchi Abadis, stalls showcased decorative ornaments and Santa Claus outfits. These became popular attractions, particularly for youngsters and children.

Businesses and eateries in the capital joined the celebration by offering attractive discounts on the occasion of Christmas, contributing to the festive cheer and encouraging community engagement. In summary, Christmas in Pakistan was a tapestry of joy, faith, and community spirit, with diverse activities reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of the nation.