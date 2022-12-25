UrduPoint.com

Christmas Celebrations Marked With Prayers For Peace And Prosperity Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Christmas celebrations marked with prayers for peace and prosperity of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian community celebrated the Christmas with religious fervour and festivity, here on Sunday, by attending events in the churches and holding parties at their residences.

The Christmas celebrations began with midnight mass late on Saturday night in all the churches of Hyderabad.

The main midnight Mass occasions were held at St Thomas Church Civil Line and St Philip Church Tilak Incline where thousands of people attended.

Addressing the mass, the Bishop of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan highlighted the importance of Christmas.

He advised the community members to follow the message of Christmas to enlighten the world.

During the mass, prayers for peace, development and prosperity of Pakistan were also offered.

The prayers were followed by distribution of sweets and cutting of cakes.

The Christian community also attended the special services and visited their relatives and friends to exchange Christmas greetings.

In the evening fun and festivity functions will be organized to entertain the community.

The Hyderabad police has put in place stringent security arrangements, while declaring some churches as "very sensitive" and others as "sensitive".

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Exchange Christmas Hyderabad Bishop Sunday Church Christian All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

4 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

4 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

6 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.