Christmas Celebrations: Police directed to make foolproof security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Thursday directed for security on high alert in Sukkur Range on the occasion of Christmas Celebrations across the Sukkur division.

He has issued instructions to all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP's) of the range to provide foolproof security in Churches and Missionary Schools and keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements.

The DIG Chachar has ordered all the SSP's of range to ensure a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Christmas and Birthday of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to protect life and dignity of the people at all cost.

He further directed that all security measures including random snap checking, picketing should be ensured around schools, colleges, universities, churches and other places where programs and events to be held in this connection.

DIG Sukkur has also given directives to take strict legal action against those who are involved in aerial firing, and one wheeling. All SSP's have been directed to establish control rooms equipped with necessary facilities in their respective districts.

He also issued orders to concerned officials that tighten security be provided to residential colonies and worship places of minority communities and ensure maintenance of smooth traffic flow.