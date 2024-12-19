Open Menu

Christmas Celebrations: Police Directed To Make Foolproof Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Christmas Celebrations: Police directed to make foolproof security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Thursday directed for security on high alert in Sukkur Range on the occasion of Christmas Celebrations across the Sukkur division.

He has issued instructions to all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP's) of the range to provide foolproof security in Churches and Missionary Schools and keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements.

The DIG Chachar has ordered all the SSP's of range to ensure a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Christmas and Birthday of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to protect life and dignity of the people at all cost.

He further directed that all security measures including random snap checking, picketing should be ensured around schools, colleges, universities, churches and other places where programs and events to be held in this connection.

DIG Sukkur has also given directives to take strict legal action against those who are involved in aerial firing, and one wheeling. All SSP's have been directed to establish control rooms equipped with necessary facilities in their respective districts.

He also issued orders to concerned officials that tighten security be provided to residential colonies and worship places of minority communities and ensure maintenance of smooth traffic flow.

Related Topics

Firing Police Minority Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Traffic Alert Sukkur Wheeling All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Fe ..

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

2 minutes ago
 National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global ..

National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

2 minutes ago
 Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Tra ..

Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..

9 minutes ago
 PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

16 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

33 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

50 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

1 hour ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

1 hour ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan