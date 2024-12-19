Christmas Celebrations: Police Directed To Make Foolproof Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Thursday directed for security on high alert in Sukkur Range on the occasion of Christmas Celebrations across the Sukkur division.
He has issued instructions to all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP's) of the range to provide foolproof security in Churches and Missionary Schools and keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements.
The DIG Chachar has ordered all the SSP's of range to ensure a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Christmas and Birthday of Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to protect life and dignity of the people at all cost.
He further directed that all security measures including random snap checking, picketing should be ensured around schools, colleges, universities, churches and other places where programs and events to be held in this connection.
DIG Sukkur has also given directives to take strict legal action against those who are involved in aerial firing, and one wheeling. All SSP's have been directed to establish control rooms equipped with necessary facilities in their respective districts.
He also issued orders to concerned officials that tighten security be provided to residential colonies and worship places of minority communities and ensure maintenance of smooth traffic flow.
Recent Stories
Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments
Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public-Private discussion share insights for crafting sustainable solutions to empower women entrepr ..2 minutes ago
-
Condolence2 minutes ago
-
Funds provision to 7,500 schools linked to online verification of students: PEF2 minutes ago
-
Christmas festival held in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman extends Christmas greetings to Christian community3 minutes ago
-
Christmas Celebrations: Police directed to make foolproof security3 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 80 buildings3 minutes ago
-
KP LGs representatives to stage protest in front of PA3 minutes ago
-
Nawab Shahzain Bugti advocates for enhanced Punjab-Balochistan cooperation in livestock development3 minutes ago
-
SHC CJ lays foundation stone of Library in High Court Larkana12 minutes ago
-
PJA arranges literary session with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif13 minutes ago
-
Health minister highlights role of AI in health at Int’l conference13 minutes ago