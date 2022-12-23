UrduPoint.com

Christmas Celebrations Start With Festivity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The celebrations for Christmas, a major festival of Christians, have begun here with fanfare and festivity.

The first major event of the Christmas was organised by the Archdiocese of Karachi here late Thursday night on the green belt near Christian Cemetery- publicly known as Gora Qabristan, at Shara-e-Faisal, where the Christmas tree and other trees were lit up with electric lamps, while a spectacular fireworks display was also performed on the occasion.

The chief guests of the event were Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Cardinal Joseph Coates and the Archbishop of Karachi Benny Mario Travis, while Father Edward Joseph, Father Arthur Charles, Father Mario Rodriquez, Member Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony, Diocese Secretary of Church of Pakistan Zafar Iqbal, Salim Michael Advocate and Pervaiz Gul participated.

Speaking at the event, Saeed Ghani felicitated the Christian community on their biggest festival and also lauded Cardinal Joseph Coates, Archbishop Benny Mario Travis, Navid Anthony and their entire team for organising the majestic opening ceremony.

The provincial minister said that people belonging to all religions and sects were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan and "today's solemn ceremony was manifestation of the fact."Cardinal Joseph Coates, Bishop Benny Mario, Naved Anthony and others also addressed the event which concluded with a spectacular display of fireworks.

