SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Christmas celebrations started in Sukkur where the United Churches and Para Churches organized an event in connection with the Christmas celebrations on Tuesday.

A joint function organized by, Riverside Development Organization (RDO), Bible Based Fellowship House of Miracle and Overflowing , Life Line, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Pakistan Zindabad Basic Orgnization and Mercy Foundation, at Mission compound.

The members of Christian Community notables, NGOs representatives, government officials, women and Children also participated in the festival.

Addressing the function Christians pastors and local leaders stressed the need to create harmony among followers of all the religions.

They also offered special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.