Christmas Celebrations Starts In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 03:19 PM

Christmas celebrations starts in Sukkur

The annual festival of Christmas to mark the birth anniversary of Christ began in Sukkur district on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The annual festival of Christmas to mark the birth anniversary of Christ began in Sukkur district on Thursday.

In this connection the United Churches and Para Churches celebrated the festival of Christmas to provide a platform to the community, jointly organized by Riverside Development Organization (RDO), Bible Based Fellowship House of Miracle.

Besides members of Christian Community notables, elected representatives, government officials including Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh, Assistant Director Shabir Memon, Social Welfare Officer Syed Naseer Shah and large number of media persons participated in the festival.

The annual festival started with cutting the Christmas cake followed by collective prayer for prosperity, peace and stability in the country.

The speakers of the function stressed the need to create harmony among followers of all the religions with true spirits while celebrating Christmas we should not forget the less privileged ones, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Arslan Shaikh said Christians are our brothers and we congratulate them on the eve of Christmas. He said government was determined to provide equal opportunities for their welfare in every walk of life.

Muneer Basheer, Sister Rozee, Munawar Gill, Ms Sara Sehar, Pastor Sarfaraz Gill, Pastor Naveed Gill, Pastor Gabriel Ilumdin and others spoke on the occasion.

