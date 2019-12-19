Christmas ceremony at Government College University Lahore

Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Thursday said the GCU had always promoted tolerance and religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Government College University ( GCU ) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Thursday said the GCU had always promoted tolerance and religious harmony.

The VC expressed these remarks during a ceremony which was held in connection with Christmas here.

The faculty and staff members participated in the event with the university's christian community in a colorful ceremony at the university's Bukhari Auditorium.