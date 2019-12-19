UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas Ceremony At Government College University Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Christmas ceremony at Government College University Lahore

Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Thursday said the GCU had always promoted tolerance and religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Thursday said the GCU had always promoted tolerance and religious harmony.

The VC expressed these remarks during a ceremony which was held in connection with Christmas here.

The faculty and staff members participated in the event with the university's christian community in a colorful ceremony at the university's Bukhari Auditorium.

Related Topics

Christian Community Christmas GCU Event Government

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

56 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Hasty Decisions on Potential C ..

18 seconds ago

SNGPL discontinue gas Supply to general industry, ..

22 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves plots in fo ..

24 seconds ago

Our export has huge potential and government could ..

26 seconds ago

DC Sukkur reviews prices of essential items

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.