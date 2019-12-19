Christmas Ceremony At Government College University Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:57 PM
Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Thursday said the GCU had always promoted tolerance and religious harmony
The VC expressed these remarks during a ceremony which was held in connection with Christmas here.
The faculty and staff members participated in the event with the university's christian community in a colorful ceremony at the university's Bukhari Auditorium.