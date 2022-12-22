Christmas ceremony held

A cake-cutting ceremony was held here at the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR)office here on Thursday to felicitate the christian employees of the corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) in connection with Christmas celebrations.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony was held here at the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR)office here on Thursday to felicitate the christian employees of the corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) in connection with Christmas celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Ahmed Nawaz said such events allowed sharing of joys of one another to promote interfaith harmony at the grassroots level.

He said,"Minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and are working day and night for the development and prosperity of their country." On the occasion, lunch was also arranged for the employees of RWMC and MCR workers.

Meanwhile, on completing the one billion passengers at the Metro bus service, the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC distributed pamphlets to the passengers about cleanliness and asked them to take special care of cleanliness at the metro stations.