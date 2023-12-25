Open Menu

Christmas Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A ceremony was held at the office of the Communication and Works Department, Government of Punjab to celebrate Christmas festival here.

The ceremony was presided over by the Secretary, Communication and Works Department for South Punjab, Jawad Akram.

It was also attended by Deputy Secretary, Works and Communication, Syed Waseem Hassan, Section Officer (General) Riaz Joyia and several employees of the department who belonged to the Christian religion.

Speaking on the occasion, Akram said that people belonging to the Christian religion had been playing a significant role in mainstream life in the country. On the occasion, flowers and gifts were presented to the participants.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Christmas Christian

