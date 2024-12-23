Open Menu

Christmas Ceremony Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A Christmas function was organized at the Municipal Corporation Sargodha office.

Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzeb Awan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fahad Mahmood attended the function as the special guests. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch, Chief Officer District Council Asad Haria, CO MC Shahpur Mubashir Gul, and other municipal officers and a large number of Christian employees and their children were also present at the function. The workers cut a Christmas cake along with the Commissioner. In his address, Jahanzeb Awan said that all minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and Christian employees are playing an excellent role in the construction and development of the country.

He said, "We are side by side in the protection of minority brothers and their happiness. The government has paid salaries and pensions to all Christian employees before Christmas. Christian employees work hard day to keep the city clean and the government is ensuring best measures for the welfare of the employees."

The Commissioner urged the workers to educate their children, as a bright tomorrow awaits them. ADCR Fahad Mahmood congratulated the Christian community on Christmas. CO Zoya Baloch said, "You all make our Eids good and it is our duty to add to your joys. CO MC Shahpur Mubashir Gul and Pervez Sharli, among others, also addressed the ceremony. Later, gifts were also distributed among widows of Christian employees. A sumptuous meal was also arranged for all the employees.

