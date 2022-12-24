Christmas ceremony held at UoS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :A special ceremony was organized by the University of Sargodha (UoS) in connection with Christmas here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas said the Christian employees of the university were valuable asset and all Pakistanis celebrated their happiness together which was a clear example of inter-faith harmony, unity and brotherhood.

He added that the role of the Christian community in development of the country was very important.

Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas and Durand Father David John also addressed the ceremony.

Later, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas cut a Christmas cake.

Deans of various departments, teachers and Christian employees were also present.