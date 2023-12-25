Christmas ceremony held in Christian Hospital Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A cake-cutting ceremony was organized here at Christian Hospital Tank in connection with Christmas and the religious festival of the Christian community was also celebrated.

According to a police spokesman, the police have made foolproof security for the religious festival of the Christian community.

He said District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah also visited the Christian Hospital and participated in the ceremony.

The DPO along with Assistant Commissioner Shahab Khan and the hospital administration cut a cake to celebrate the festival.

The district police chief also reviewed the security arrangements made on this occasion. He also met with the personnel deputed on the security duty of the Church and the hospital. He advised the personnel to be on high alert and adopt all measures for their safety.

The DPO greeted the whole Christian community at their religious festival. He said all the minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan.