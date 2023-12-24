Open Menu

Christmas Ceremony Held In Police Office Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Christmas ceremony held in Police Office Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A ceremony was organized here at the Tank Police Office in connection with Christmas, said a police spokesman.

He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah along with SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan participated in the ceremony and presented a special gift to Constable Sadaqat Maseeh, belonging to the Christian community.

Speaking on this occasion, the DPO greeted the whole Christian community at their religious festival.

He said the citizens belonging to all religions and every school of thought have a great role in the development, prosperity and security of Pakistan.

The people of all religions living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Christmas Nasir Tank Christian All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

19 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

20 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

20 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

20 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

20 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan