Christmas ceremony held in Police Office Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A ceremony was organized here at the Tank Police Office in connection with Christmas, said a police spokesman.

He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah along with SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan participated in the ceremony and presented a special gift to Constable Sadaqat Maseeh, belonging to the Christian community.

Speaking on this occasion, the DPO greeted the whole Christian community at their religious festival.

He said the citizens belonging to all religions and every school of thought have a great role in the development, prosperity and security of Pakistan.

The people of all religions living in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights.