Christmas: Chief Minister extends felicitations to Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended heartiest felicitations to the Christian community on the festival of Christmas, saying that December 25 is a day of happiness for Muslims and the Christian community alike.

In his message, he said it is the birthday of Jesus Christ and the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah too.

The CM said the Christmas festivity provides an opportunity to promote unity, love and mutual relations. Sharing happiness enhances love, brotherhood and fraternity, he added. Promotion of peace and love is characteristic of the teachings of Jesus Christ, he added.

The CM said all the minority communities have full religious freedom and they enjoy equal rights.

He said a special commission is being formed for the protection of the rights of minorities in Punjab. The Punjab government has increased the budget for minorities five times this financial year as Rs 2.5 billion were allocated for the minorities. Meanwhile, 100 per cent implementation of the 5pc job quota for minority communities had been ensured, he said.

For the first time in the history, a special quota of 2pc has been fixed for minorities in higher education institutions, he added. The services of the Christian community in education, healthcare and other fields are commendable, he noted. A culture of tolerance and patience should be promoted as Pakistan belongs to all of us. Therefore, all should work together for the promotion of inter-religious harmony, he added.