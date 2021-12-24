UrduPoint.com

Christmas: Chief Minister Extends Felicitations To Christian Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:48 PM

Christmas: Chief Minister extends felicitations to Christian community

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended heartiest felicitations to the Christian community on the festival of Christmas, saying that December 25 is a day of happiness for Muslims and the Christian community alike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended heartiest felicitations to the Christian community on the festival of Christmas, saying that December 25 is a day of happiness for Muslims and the Christian community alike.

In his message, he said it is the birthday of Jesus Christ and the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah too.

The CM said the Christmas festivity provides an opportunity to promote unity, love and mutual relations. Sharing happiness enhances love, brotherhood and fraternity, he added. Promotion of peace and love is characteristic of the teachings of Jesus Christ, he added.

The CM said all the minority communities have full religious freedom and they enjoy equal rights.

He said a special commission is being formed for the protection of the rights of minorities in Punjab. The Punjab government has increased the budget for minorities five times this financial year as Rs 2.5 billion were allocated for the minorities. Meanwhile, 100 per cent implementation of the 5pc job quota for minority communities had been ensured, he said.

For the first time in the history, a special quota of 2pc has been fixed for minorities in higher education institutions, he added. The services of the Christian community in education, healthcare and other fields are commendable, he noted. A culture of tolerance and patience should be promoted as Pakistan belongs to all of us. Therefore, all should work together for the promotion of inter-religious harmony, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Minority Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Budget Job December Muslim Christian All Unity Foods Limited Billion Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

1 minute ago
 Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

25 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

29 minutes ago
 PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setb ..

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

32 minutes ago
 Distt administration finalizes arrangements to org ..

Distt administration finalizes arrangements to organize family festival at Rani ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.