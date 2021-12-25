Christmas Day celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

The Christmas Day was celebrated with zeal and fervor across province amid tight security provided to Christian community on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Christmas Day was celebrated with zeal and fervor across province amid tight security provided to Christian community on Saturday.

The Christian community has celebrated Christmas Day in respective areas of Balochistan including Dera Murad Jamali, Dera Allah Yar, Usta Muhammad, Sibi,Khuzdar and other areas of the province.

Prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of country in churches. The Christmas main event held in Rozi Church Cantonment Quetta.

Their houses and colonies were decorated with twinkling lights, stars and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons bedecking trees, streets and Churches.

According to DIG Quetta Syed Fida Hassan, over 800 Security forces including police, QRF, Frontier Corps, ATF, CTD along with bomb disposal squad team were deployed at churches to ensure peacefully celebrating Christmas Day in Balochistan.

He said foolproof security was made at worship places of Christian Community.

