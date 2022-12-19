UrduPoint.com

Christmas Day Shopping In Full Swing

Published December 19, 2022

Christmas Day shopping in full swing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Christmas Day shopping is in full swing and touching its peak this year in the Sukkur city.

Christian families can be seen crowding shopping centers in Shahi Bazaar, Mission Road, Chamta Gali, Ghareeb Abbad and other places to buy clothes, shoes and other necessary articles.

"Every year we plan to complete our shopping well ahead of Christmas and we always end up with frantically roaming around shops at the dying hours," said Saba Masih.

Ladies are best suited to do the bargaining job and they never seem content at what we buy at the given price, said shopper Farzana at a local departmental store.

Christmas preparations will reach its climax when jingling of bells and hymns at churches at the midnight of December 24th.

Meanwhile, city's churches are being decorated with beautiful arches, buntings and bells.

Christmas trees are being placed in churches and also in hotels. The administrations of respective churches are planning to set up special fairs outside churches where Christian families would draw in glory to enjoy every bit of Christmas event.

