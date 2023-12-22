Open Menu

Christmas Event Held At BWMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Amin Owaisi has said that the minority community of Pakistan has always contributed to the development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the Christmas event organized by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. He distributed gifts and cut cake with the Christian sanitary staff of the company. Parish Priest St. Dominic Church FatherYunus Shahzar, Father Nasir Emanuel, Babu Khurram, Babu Michael Rao, Assistant Director Local Government and PS Local Government Secretary South Punjab Ejaz Lashari, CEO Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, officers and staff of the company were present at the occasion.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi said that the Christmas festival gives the message to share happiness and harmony among religions and promote mutual brotherhood. He felicitated the Christian staff of the company on Christmas. He further said that the services performed by the Christian community cannot be forgotten.

The Christian staff of the company deserve appreciation for making Bahawalpur the cleanest city. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that more than 260 staff members of the company have also been issued advance salary for December so that they can celebrate their festival.

