Christmas Festival Held In Sukkur

Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:43 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Para Churches with a collaboration of district administration Sukkur celebrated the festival of Christmas to mark the birth anniversary of Christ at Railway Ground here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that Christmas gives the message of peace, love, harmony and hope. Christian community is an essential component of the society and idea of Pakistani society is incomplete without the Christian community, they added.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar appreciated the steps taken by the Mayor Sukkur for the welfare of minorities and protection of human rights as well as the holding of the function on Christmas.

Bishop Loke Pasker Paster said that the Christians have no monopoly over Christ, the Christ belongs to all. Forces of evil and darkness could not extinguish the light that Jesus has lit in the world through his life and teachings.

He also prayed for solidarity and peace in Pakistan.

A Christian social development activist, Munawar Gill said that the birth of Christ meant peace and security for mankind, and it's time people of the Divine Books adhered to their common teachings.

In the event, small groups of young children singing carols and elderly persons wearing traditional Santa Claus costumes entertain the participants and distribute gifts among children. Christian citizens were decorated and illuminated with colourful lights and Christmas trees were also displayed under which gifts for the children were kept.

Others who spoke on the occasion were ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, DC Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar.

Earlier, Commissioner and Christian leaders cut the Christmas cake.

