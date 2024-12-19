Open Menu

Christmas Festival Held In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Christmas festival held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Christmas is just around the corner and the Christian community of Sukkur organised a Christmas festival on Thursday comprising all the churches and parachurches (Christian faith-based organisations) in the area in order to provide a platform to unite the community. The festival site was decorated with colourful lights, complemented by women and children in colourful dresses.

Pastor Gabriel Ilumdin of the Bet Husda Church in Old Sukkur said that that at least 500 people attend services at his church. “We are providing all possible assistance to our community, besides guiding them to the path of God,” he said.

Reverend Muneer Basheer expressed his jubilance over the gathering of the entire Christian community belonging to different churches.

“Today’s world has changed a lot and different technologies, which are aimed at providing better facilities to people, have diverted them from the path of God. Ironically, today youngsters are giving more time to their laptops and mobile phones, but cannot spare sometime for God,” he lamented. He advised the youth to spare some time for God to seek guidance towards the right path.

Pastor Sarfaraz Gill, Pastor Naveed Gill and others sang hymns while children from different churches presented tableaux portraying the birth of Jesus Christ and other significant events in Christian history. Cute little girls, dressed in white dresses, danced to the tune of religious songs.

