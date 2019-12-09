Christmas fever grips city dwellers

(@FahadShabbir)

With only two weeks left in the celebrations of grand festival of Christmas to start, Christian community in federal capital, like other parts of the world, has started finalizing their preparations to mark this important occasion in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :With only two weeks left in the celebrations of grand festival of Christmas to start, Christian community in Federal capital, like other parts of the world, has started finalizing their preparations to mark this important occasion in a befitting manner.

With every passing day till the eve of Christmas, the Christian community prepares to celebrate the festivity with more enthusiasm and renewed spirit, feeling the echo of church bells that announce the birth of Jesus.

The festival will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities. The joyous occasion will fill the atmosphere with colours, symbols and traditions of Christmas that mainly includes Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts.

The youngsters studying in various educational institutions run by the churches are rehearsing for tableau and carols to add charm to the Christmas functions.

All young and old are visiting Sunday bazaars and markets of twin cities to shop for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

Samina Samuel, a resident of Katchi Abadi said, "I have finalized my preparations for celebrating this years' Christmas festival with my family and friends. This festival has great significance for the whole community as this is the time to spread love among all".

"On this occasion we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ that was based on love, brotherhood, peace and harmony to deal with issues like terrorism and extremism", she said.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

Naila Masih, a government employee said, "I have decorated Christmas tree in my office as well as home with colored baubles, stars and small bells which is an important part of my celebrations".

She said, "I am also arranging a cake cutting ceremony for my co-workers to share my happiness with them and make this occasion more joyful".

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

The main markets of federal capital have started displaying Christmas accessories and ornaments used to decorate Christmas tree to attract the buyers.

While the sweet shops are also ready to earn huge business through selling cakes and sweets on this occasion.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for the people belonging to the Christian faith. With the world becoming a global village, the spirit of Christmas crosses borders and people can see how enthusiastically the festival is celebrated at different places.

\395