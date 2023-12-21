Open Menu

Christmas Function At Private School Stresses Harmony, Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 06:23 PM

A private school system, Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), organised a function at its Manawan campus in connection with Christmas celebrations, which was presided over by Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram

Bishop Noulakha Church Mujeeb Abel, Chairman King tv Bishop John A.D. and famous sports stars weightlifter

sisters -- Twinkle Sohail, Maryam Sohail, Sybil Sohail and Veronica Sohail also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram said that today is the day of religious harmony, tolerance and forgiving each other and "we have to spread this message".

He said that the festival of Christmas brings a message of peace and tolerance and this message needs to be spread more and more. He said that a peaceful society will be developed only by ending hatred and distances created on the basis of race, colour and religion. He added that religious harmony and tolerance must be promoted to end growing unrest and hatred in society.

He said the Christian community had always rendered valuable services for the country.

Bishop Mujeeb Abel said that today is the day to end grudges and differences. Condemning the Israeli atrocities in Palestine, he said the Christmas festival teaches peace as well as resistance to all kinds of abuse and injustice.

Speaking at the ceremony, Principal Manawan Campus Ayesha Anam said that the purpose of celebrating festivals like Christmas is to promote religious harmony in the country and organising such events in educational institutions would promote inter-faith harmony.

At the end of the ceremony, the Christmas cake was also cut, while a special Christmas documentary was also presented.

Vice-Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Head Office Fariha Arshad, Head Coordination Prof. Hamad Hasan besides principals, teachers and Christian community of Unique were present at the ceremony.

