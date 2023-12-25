Open Menu

Christmas Gifts Distributed Among Christian Community In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Christmas gifts distributed among Christian community in Attock

A ceremony was held on Monday at Municipal Committee Hall Attock distributed Christmas presents and ration packets among the Christian community

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A ceremony was held on Monday at Municipal Committee Hall Attock distributed Christmas presents and ration packets among the Christian community.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Waqar Aslam Marth, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Mst Nagina Irshad, Chief Sanitary Inspector Amir Ilyas besides other Municipal Committee Employees and Community members and people from different walks of life.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Waqar Aslam Marth cut the Christmas cake and wished the Christian community a happy Christmas.

The purpose of this ceremony was to spread good customs, educate people about safety, foster interfaith harmony, and allow them to partake in the joys of Christian families.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Christmas Attock Christian From

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

4 minutes ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

4 minutes ago
 5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

6 minutes ago
 Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim fami ..

Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim families in Poonch

4 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

4 minutes ago
 VC urges youth to follow footsteps of Quaid-e-Az ..

VC urges youth to follow footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam

4 minutes ago
SAPM for Human Rights stresses to follow Quaid’s ..

SAPM for Human Rights stresses to follow Quaid’s principles

39 minutes ago
 Idara-e-Nazria Pakistan organizes special receptio ..

Idara-e-Nazria Pakistan organizes special reception on 147th birthday of Quaid-i ..

6 minutes ago
 Speakers call for implementation of 2% minority qu ..

Speakers call for implementation of 2% minority quota in admission to ensure edu ..

39 minutes ago
 PAC organized photo exhibition to mark Quaid's bir ..

PAC organized photo exhibition to mark Quaid's birthday

39 minutes ago
 Christians celebrates Christmas across northern Si ..

Christians celebrates Christmas across northern Sindh

57 minutes ago
 Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination paper ..

Over 28,626 NA,PA candidates file nomination papers for 2024 elections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan