Christmas gifts distributed among Christian community in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A ceremony was held on Monday at Municipal Committee Hall Attock distributed Christmas presents and ration packets among the Christian community.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Waqar Aslam Marth, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Mst Nagina Irshad, Chief Sanitary Inspector Amir Ilyas besides other Municipal Committee Employees and Community members and people from different walks of life.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Attock Waqar Aslam Marth cut the Christmas cake and wished the Christian community a happy Christmas.

The purpose of this ceremony was to spread good customs, educate people about safety, foster interfaith harmony, and allow them to partake in the joys of Christian families.

