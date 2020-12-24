Christmas gives message of peace, love, brotherhood: Bishop Andreas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Christmas gives a message of peace and reconciliation and the Christian community should promote it in all walks of life as it has its own importance in every age.

This was stated by Bishop of Faisalabad Andreas Rehmat, while addressing a Christmas ceremony, organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Catholic Church Railway Road, here on Thursday.

He said that wars wreak havoc and bad people make weapons but noble persons come together and spread message of peace.

He said that the Pope had given the message that the world is our home where we have to be brothers while avoiding waste and pollution. "If there are basic facilities, there is peace everywhere; otherwise, there will be strikes and unrest. So we are to work together to spread the message of security," he added.

Religious scholar Zeeshan Bukhari said that establishment of Pakistan is the result of joint struggle. That's why the Christian community also supported Quaid-e-Azam in the establishment of Pakistan and used their vote for Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that special care was taken of the Christian community while drafting the Constitution of Pakistan. Problems of Pakistan are not due to Muslims and non-Muslims but due to the difference between strong and weak, he added.

Sardar Gurmeet Singh said that all religions teach love and tell that killing of a human being is tantamount to the murder of all humanity. Now these things should come out of the books.

Columnist Rana Zahid Iqbal, Father Pervez Gulzar, Maria Sahotra Information Secretary Women's Wing and others were also present, while a cake was also cut to celebrate Christmas.