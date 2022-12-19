Christmas: Gomal University disburses advance salaries, pensions to Christian employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Gomal University has disbursed advance salaries and pensions to all its Christian employees and pensioners in connection with their upcoming biggest religious occasions.

Director Finance of the varsity Iram Gul, following the directions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah, issued the advance salaries and pensions to Christians so that they should not have any problem in celebrating their religious festival, said a press release issued here.

The director of finance said the vice-chancellor was making all-out efforts for resolving the problems being faced by the employees and disbursement of advance salaries and pensions to the minority people was part of such efforts.

The employees and pensioners belonging to the minority community thanked the vice chancellor for the advance payment of their salaries and pensions.