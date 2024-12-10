Christmas: Govt. to pay salaries, pension to Christian employees on 20th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to pay salaries and pension to government employees belonging to the Christian community on December 20.

District Account Office sources here said that the employees will be paid their salaries, allowances and pension in advance for the month of December 2024 in view of Christmas.

The employees of the Christian community will be paid their salaries and pension on December 20. In this regard, all preparations have been completed, including cheques.