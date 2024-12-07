Christmas Is Celebration Of Love, Brotherhood, Peace: Governor Kundi
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that Christmas is a celebration of love, brotherhood, and peace.
He wished that the joy of Christmas bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to the country.
Governor House hosted a special Christmas celebration organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing. The event was attended by a large number of men, women, and children from the minority community through out the province.
Governor Kundi, was the chief guest at the occasion.
He was joined by various prominent figures including the Provincial President of PPP Minority Wing, Naseeb Chand, Kishore Kumar, Farzandullah Wazir, Pastor Yusuf Younis, Reverend Shehzad Murad, and others.
During the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, alongside the Christian community, cut the Christmas cake and extended his heartfelt wishes for the festive occasion.
The ceremony also featured a special prayer by the Christian community and a Christmas carol performance.
In his address, Governor Kundi emphasized that the celebration at the Governor House was a testament to the shared joy and unity among all Pakistani citizens, regardless of their religion.
He reiterated that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal rights, and the Constitution guarantees their protection and religious freedom.
He highlighted that the Pakistan Peoples Party has been the most instrumental political force in providing rights to the minorities living in the country.
"The role of minorities is critical in the national development and prosperity of Pakistan," he added.
He also praised the Christian community for their exceptional contributions in the fields of education, health, and other services, further acknowledging their continuous efforts in promoting peace and love in the country.
Addressing the importance of preserving historical institutions, Governor Kundi remarked that Edwards College Peshawar, a valuable asset, would be restored to its original form and will struggle to give it university status.
He announced the introduction of an "Open Day" every 10 days at the Governor House, allowing anyone to visit without restrictions.
In a symbolic gesture of goodwill, the Christian and other minority communities presented traditional gifts and a turban to the Governor as a token of respect.
