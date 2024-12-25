Christmas Is Celebration Of Peace, Love: Governor Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community across the country, on the occasion of Christmas.
He emphasized that Christmas is a celebration of peace, love, respect for one another and sharing happiness.
Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted that the message of Christmas is one of love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood values that form the foundation of human life.
The Governor acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Christian community in the development, prosperity and stability of the country. He pointed out that Pakistan’s constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their faith.
Faisal Karim Kundi called on everyone to work together to build a peaceful, prosperous and developed society.
He stressed that it is crucial, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to promote religious harmony at this time.
He reaffirmed that the protection of minority rights is constitutionally guaranteed, ensuring that they can practice their religious rituals and celebrations freely.
The Governor concluded by urging all citizens to set aside differences and remain united for the creation of a better, harmonious society.
He reaffirmed his commitment, as a Pakistani, to strengthen the nation’s role in promoting development, peace and love.
