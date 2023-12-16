Open Menu

Christmas Is Festival Of Happiness; Kamran Michael

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Christmas is festival of happiness; Kamran Michael

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Kamran Michael on Saturday said that Christmas is a festival of happiness in which everybody's participation makes this pleasure dual

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Kamran Michael on Saturday said that Christmas is a festival of happiness in which everybody's participation makes this pleasure dual.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony organized by Pastor Naeem Bhatti.

The senator urged the Christmas community to remember the poor and deserving brothers in the joy of Christmas.

Michael further said that the PML-N will sweep the upcoming general elections in the entire country as the PML-N believes

in the politics of service.

In the ceremony, Vice President Muslim League-N Minority Wing Pakistan Johnson Simon, Vice President Muslim League-N Minority Wing Punjab Khuram Gul, Deputy Coordinator Minority Wing Rawalpindi Division Nadeem Khokhar, Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Raja Habib, Pastor Rahat Gill, Pastor Nawaz Bhatti, Pastor Emmanuel, Pastor Javed George, Pastor Khurram and others participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Punjab Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Christmas Rawalpindi George Muslim

Recent Stories

Police lodge 158 FIRs against underage drivers

Police lodge 158 FIRs against underage drivers

18 minutes ago
 UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hon ..

UK painter's pop art highlights 'silencing' of Hong Kong youth

35 minutes ago
 RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jam ..

RMU, a national asset in the health sector; Dr Jamal Nasir

35 minutes ago
 FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector pro ..

FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector problems

38 minutes ago
 Cold can affect mango plants badly

Cold can affect mango plants badly

38 minutes ago
 Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

Weeds cause 42pc decrease in wheat production

38 minutes ago
Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen ..

Police arrest three bike lifters with eight stolen motorcycles

38 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

51 minutes ago
 Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

49 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

49 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

56 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan