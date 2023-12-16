Christmas is festival of happiness; Kamran Michael

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Kamran Michael on Saturday said that Christmas is a festival of happiness in which everybody's participation makes this pleasure dual

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Kamran Michael on Saturday said that Christmas is a festival of happiness in which everybody's participation makes this pleasure dual.

He expressed these views while speaking as a special guest at the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony organized by Pastor Naeem Bhatti.

The senator urged the Christmas community to remember the poor and deserving brothers in the joy of Christmas.

Michael further said that the PML-N will sweep the upcoming general elections in the entire country as the PML-N believes

in the politics of service.

In the ceremony, Vice President Muslim League-N Minority Wing Pakistan Johnson Simon, Vice President Muslim League-N Minority Wing Punjab Khuram Gul, Deputy Coordinator Minority Wing Rawalpindi Division Nadeem Khokhar, Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Raja Habib, Pastor Rahat Gill, Pastor Nawaz Bhatti, Pastor Emmanuel, Pastor Javed George, Pastor Khurram and others participated.