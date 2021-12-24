UrduPoint.com

Christmas: ITP Distributes Gifts Among Christian Employees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) Friday joined in the joyful celebration of Christmas and distributed gifts among the Christian employees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal joined a ceremony, organized by ITP Headquarters for Christian employees of the force. The event was attended by Christian employees and other senior police officers and officials of ITP.

SSP (Traffic) said that we are proud of Christian employees who are serving in various wings of the force. He said that minorities enjoy equal rights in the country and are contributing significantly for its development. He said Christmas event gives lesson of brotherhood and humanity and all of us should work together to promote inter-faith harmony.

SSP (Traffic) also announced holidays for Christian employees in the traffic police force.

