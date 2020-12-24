Christmas market set up in Yohanaabad:DC Lahore

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said that a Christmas market was set up in Yohanaabad,while special stalls were set up in five other "Sahulat Bazaar" to provide quality items on cheaper rates to the Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said that a Christmas market was set up in Yohanaabad,while special stalls were set up in five other "Sahulat Bazaar" to provide quality items on cheaper rates to the Christian community.

The DC said that Lahore District Administration top priority was to equip the Christian community with all facilities on this auspicious occasion of Christmas, adding that the Christian community always proved being a peaceful citizen.

He urged the Christian community to complies with Coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) during gathering and in their places of worship.