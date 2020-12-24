UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christmas Market Set Up In Yohanaabad:DC Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Christmas market set up in Yohanaabad:DC Lahore

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said that a Christmas market was set up in Yohanaabad,while special stalls were set up in five other "Sahulat Bazaar" to provide quality items on cheaper rates to the Christian community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said that a Christmas market was set up in Yohanaabad,while special stalls were set up in five other "Sahulat Bazaar" to provide quality items on cheaper rates to the Christian community.

The DC said that Lahore District Administration top priority was to equip the Christian community with all facilities on this auspicious occasion of Christmas, adding that the Christian community always proved being a peaceful citizen.

He urged the Christian community to complies with Coronavirus Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) during gathering and in their places of worship.

Related Topics

Lahore Christmas Market Christian All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei and Zalmi Foundation Signed Agreement to De ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair lashes out at PM for ..

8 minutes ago

Three seriously hurt after car hit by train in Kar ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held with imported wine

3 minutes ago

ACE retrieves state-land worth of Rs 35 mln

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.