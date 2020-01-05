UrduPoint.com
Christmas: Minister HR&MA Attends Singing Contest In Faisalbad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Christmas: Minister HR&MA attends singing contest in Faisalbad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine attended a singing competition regarding the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Faislabad on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here, the ceremony was organized by the District Coordination Committee for Minorities at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khans auditorium. Young boys and girls participated in the contest.

The minister praised the organizers of the Christmas song competition and congratulated the winners. He said that such programmes were a commendable move to promote love and peace among the youth. He added that the Arts Council's initiatives were ideal for promotion of art and culture and effective for highlighting the government initiatives.

The minister said that Pakistani youth were capable of tackling every challenge, and there was need to encourage them at every level.

Other parliamentarians also appreciated the competition and the youth performances. They said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, all Pakistanis are equal citizens.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed prizes among the first three position-holders and certificates among other contentants.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Aftab Ahmed, MPAs Faizullah Kamoka, Latif Nazar, senior leader of PTI Rana Zahid Mahmood, City President PTI Mehboob Alam Sindhu, President West Region Punjab Minority Wing Habkukul Gul, District Coordinator Sulaiman Younis and other minority community members were present.

