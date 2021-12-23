Christmas party held in SSP office Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar and SSP Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry a color full Christmas ceremony was organized in SSP office in the honor of Christian Police officers and jawans.

SSP on the occasion felicitated police officers and jawans and presented flower buckets to all police officers and distributed gifts.

SSP said that the Christmas community has played a vital role for the uplift and prosperity of the country and Minorities enjoy equal rights. Later special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and success of the police department.