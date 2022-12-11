Christmas peace rally held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A rally titled 'Pakistan Christmas Peace' was taken out to celebrate the approaching Christmas day, here in the metropolis on Sunday.

The rally was taken out from Gora Qabrustan to Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Males, females and children clad in Christmas dresses participated in the rally, adding the participants carrying Pakistani flags reached the KPC, where they danced to the tunes and enjoyed.