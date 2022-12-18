Christmas peace rally held in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A Christmas peace rally was taken out by Rafah Mission International to celebrate the upcoming Christmas festival on December 25.

According to a press release, the peace rally started from Emanuel Church kotri/Jamshoro and culminated at Hyderabad Press Club.

A large number of Christmas Santa Claus and people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for security, peace, brotherhood and prosperity of the country and Christmas gifts were also distributed among people.

Later, a special cake-cutting ceremony was also held outside the press club.