Christmas preparations at peak across capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, has started preparations to celebrate the grand festival of upcoming Christmas festivity on Sunday (December 25) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The community has bought essential items like dresses, shoes, other accessories and also decorated Christmas trees and bought gifts for their loved ones.

The festival will be celebrated with different activities such as decorating Christmas trees, cake-cuttings, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

A number of stalls and Christmas trees have been set up, where the majority of the Christian community resides.

The stall owners have displayed a variety of decorative ornaments, as well as the dresses of Santa Claus.

The main markets of the capital have their stock of Christmas-related accessories on display. Meanwhile, sweet shops are also gearing up to attract large businesses through the sale of cakes and sweets on the occasion.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life-threatening pandemic.

The other festivities of Christmas day included the distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and family gatherings.