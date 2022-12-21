UrduPoint.com

Christmas Preparations At Peak Across Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Christmas preparations at peak across capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, has started preparations to celebrate the grand festival of upcoming Christmas festivity on Sunday (December 25) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The community has bought essential items like dresses, shoes, other accessories and also decorated Christmas trees and bought gifts for their loved ones.

The festival will be celebrated with different activities such as decorating Christmas trees, cake-cuttings, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

A number of stalls and Christmas trees have been set up, where the majority of the Christian community resides.

The stall owners have displayed a variety of decorative ornaments, as well as the dresses of Santa Claus.

The main markets of the capital have their stock of Christmas-related accessories on display. Meanwhile, sweet shops are also gearing up to attract large businesses through the sale of cakes and sweets on the occasion.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country and prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life-threatening pandemic.

The other festivities of Christmas day included the distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and family gatherings.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Christmas Sale Progress December Sunday Market Christian Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st December 2022

1 hour ago
 World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

10 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

10 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

10 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.