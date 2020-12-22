Christmas preparations enter final stage

As the countdown for the grand festival of Christmas has started with only a day left, the Christian community has started finalizing their preparations to celebrate the festivity in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :As the countdown for the grand festival of Christmas has started with only a day left, the Christian community has started finalizing their preparations to celebrate the festivity in befitting manner.

Although most of the celebrations of this important festivity will go on digitally across the world due to the second wave of pandemic but still the Christian community was preparing for the event enthusiastically with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The grand festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival include the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

All young and old were visiting weekly bazaars and markets of the Federal capital to shop for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

Samina Maseh, a government employee said, "I have finalized my preparations for the upcoming festival through buying dresses and accessories. I have also decorated Christmas tree and arranged a get together at my office to share my happiness with all my colleagues, following the safety measures".

"We will pray for the protection of the whole humanity on this special occasion as the world is going through a critical phase in shape of pandemic", she observed while talking to APP.

Younas ,a member of the Christian community, said, "Christmas festival has great significance for our whole community as this is the time to spread love among all but we should avoid big gatherings on this occasion".

"We have planned to organize a small party within our house without inviting anyone from out of family to remain safe from the deadly virus which is taking lives of the citizens", he said.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital have placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors especially children.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.� Asiya, a mother of three children said, "My children are more excited to decorate the Christmas tree in our home before the festival as they were suffering from boredom due to closure of educational institutions".

She said, "We have finalized all the preparations, bought dresses, shoes and accessories for the family and now we just have to buy some gifts and order cake before the Christmas day".

