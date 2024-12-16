Open Menu

Christmas Preparations Gains Momentum In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) With a single week left in Christmas- the most important festival of the Christian community, the colourful preparations have gained momentum as people seem busy in buying stuff related to their festivity in the Sukkur.

Besides, Christian community, the traditions, symbols and props of Christmas are considered as eye catching attraction for people belonging to any faith especially youngsters.

The members of the Christian community remain busy till the eve of Christmas in shopping and decorating the Christmas tree at their homes and churches.

Colourful bells, artificial trees, Santa Claus costumes and other attractions bring people to shops mainly in areas that have residence of the Christian community.

