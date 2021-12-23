Christmas preparations in full swing

Preparations to celebrate Christmas are in full swing to observe the religious event of Christian community with religious fervour on December 25

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Preparations to celebrate Christmas are in full swing to observe the religious event of Christian community with religious fervour on December 25.

Sale of decorative ornaments for Christmas Tree and other material was at its peak in the city.

Christians decorated their homes with pine, spruce, fir and other artificial trees and exchange gifts.

It is to be mentioned that major Christmas ceremonies will be held at Saintt Marry Church, Saint Saviour Church Queens Road and Mission Compound in Mission road Sukkur where a large number of Christians including men, women and children will attend the prayers.

Ms Shamim, a teacher in a private school Sukkur, who was busy in shopping with her family said, 'We feel pleasure to enjoy Christmas. We will decorate Christmas tree and put gifts under them and lit candles'.

Ghulam Rasool, a shopkeeper in Ghareeb Abad, while talking to APP said Christians purchased a number of artificial Christmas trees from his shop. He said he used to sale around 100 trees on daily basis.

About prices, he said the Christmas tree prices varies from Rs 660 t Rs 4000.