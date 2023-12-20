Open Menu

Christmas Preparations In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Christmas preparations in full swing

The Christian community has started thronging shopping malls to buy new clothes and gifts for their relatives, as Christmas approaches

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Christian community has started thronging shopping malls to buy new clothes and gifts for their relatives, as Christmas approaches.

The community is also busy decorating their houses with Christmas trees and flowers.

Christmas preparations in several churches of the Sukkur division have been completed. These include Catholic, Protestant and other missionary churches.

The biggest ceremony for the Catholic school of thought will be held at Saint Mary Church.

Meanwhile, the largest event for Protestants will be organised at the Cathedral Church Queence Road where Christian leaders will hold prayers for the country's prosperity and safety.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Christian leader Father Yaqoob Masih said that this day strengthens the resolve to encourage peace, fraternity, love, and interfaith harmony. "We need to end hatred, differences and unite for prosperity, peace, safety, and development of Pakistan, he added.

