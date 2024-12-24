Open Menu

Christmas Preparations In Full Swing, Churches Lit Up With Lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Christmas preparations in full swing, churches lit up with lights

The Christian community is busy preparing for Christmas across the city, churches are lit up with lights, and the Christian community is praying for peace and security in the churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Christian community is busy preparing for Christmas across the city, churches are lit up with lights, and the Christian community is praying for peace and security in the churches.

Churches across the city are lit up with lights, Christmas celebrations are being held at various places, Churches have also been decorated with electric lights, the Christian community is excited about Christmas, while the Christian community is praying for peace and security in the churches.

The Christian community has turned to the markets to celebrate their religious festival with enthusiasm, new clothes and shoes are being bought on the occasion of Christmas Day, and the work of renovating churches is also underway in connection with Christmas preparations.

Special sweets and sweet dishes are being prepared in homes. Welfare organizations of the Christmas community are distributing clothes and shoes to the poor and the Christian community, as well as gifts.

The Christian community will celebrate Christmas on the night of December 24th and 25th.

Michael Khaleel, an elderly christian citezen told APP that the festival will be marked with different activities, ranging from community gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities.

To a query he said the main attractions of the celebrations are the decorated Christmas trees to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas.

Meanwhile, youngsters decorate the tree with different ornaments, including baubles, small bells, painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree, representing the host of angels.

A number of stalls have been set up outside the ‘Katchi Abadis’, where the majority of Christian community resides.

Related Topics

Poor Christmas December Gold Silver Market Christian From Top

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

6 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

17 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

21 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

27 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

27 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

27 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

27 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

27 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

34 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan