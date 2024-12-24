Christmas preparations in full swing, churches lit up with lights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Christian community is busy preparing for Christmas across the city, churches are lit up with lights, and the Christian community is praying for peace and security in the churches.

Churches across the city are lit up with lights, Christmas celebrations are being held at various places, Churches have also been decorated with electric lights, the Christian community is excited about Christmas, while the Christian community is praying for peace and security in the churches.

The Christian community has turned to the markets to celebrate their religious festival with enthusiasm, new clothes and shoes are being bought on the occasion of Christmas Day, and the work of renovating churches is also underway in connection with Christmas preparations.

Special sweets and sweet dishes are being prepared in homes. Welfare organizations of the Christmas community are distributing clothes and shoes to the poor and the Christian community, as well as gifts.

The Christian community will celebrate Christmas on the night of December 24th and 25th.

Michael Khaleel, an elderly christian citezen told APP that the festival will be marked with different activities, ranging from community gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities.

To a query he said the main attractions of the celebrations are the decorated Christmas trees to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas.

Meanwhile, youngsters decorate the tree with different ornaments, including baubles, small bells, painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree, representing the host of angels.

A number of stalls have been set up outside the ‘Katchi Abadis’, where the majority of Christian community resides.