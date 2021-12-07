Christmas preparations start in capital

With a few weeks left in the grand festival of Christmas, the Christian community in the federal capital like across the globe has started preparations for celebrating this festival with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :With a few weeks left in the grand festival of Christmas, the Christian community in the Federal capital like across the globe has started preparations for celebrating this festival with enthusiasm.

Christian community at the advent of December every year starts their preparations through buying all the essential items to mark the occasion in befitting manner.

The main markets and shops of the capital city has started displaying its stock of Christmas related accessories for attracting the community while the sweet shops are also ready to earn huge business through selling cakes and sweets on this occasion.

"Christmas is the main festival during this winter season through which we can earn good profits through selling decorative ornaments, chocolates, flowers and gift items in a bulk", Sajid Ali, a shop owner at F-7 Markaz said.

Talking to APP, he said, "Although we are expecting good sale on this years' Christmas but still the threat of new variant of COVID-19 is looming on our heads as we can only earn good profits if the situation remains normal".

The festival will be marked through different activities ranging from community gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies in small communities while the main attraction of the Christmas celebrations is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas.

The youngsters decorate the Christmas tree with different ornaments including baubles, small bells, painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

"I always get excited to decorate the Christmas tree with different unique ornaments at my office, arrange a cake cutting ceremony and exchange gifts besides other celebrations", Asiya Masih, a government employee said.

She said, "sharing happiness with others on such occasion gives a sense of joy and contentment and we should collectively pray for the safety of all the citizens from the new wave of pandemic during our visits to church".

It has been observed that a number of stalls have been set up outside the Kachi Abadis where the majority of Christian community reside. The stalls owners have displayed variety of decorative ornaments as well as dress of Santa Claus which is the source of attraction for the youngsters and children.

Christmas is the occasion when all young and old took keen interest in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends and celebrate the occasion through distributing gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and arranging family gatherings.