Christmas, Quaid's Birthday Celebrated

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:42 PM

Christmas, Quaid's birthday celebrated

Christian community on Wednesday celebrated its religious festival of Christmas with fervour and zeal, while the nation also celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Government had taken numerous steps to facilitate this minority segment of the country. Various educational institutions, Nazria-e-Pakistan Turst (NPT), Aiwan Karkunan Tehrik-e-Pakistan and others held ceremonies and paid rich homage to Father of the Nation.

Government had taken numerous steps to facilitate this minority segment of the country. Various educational institutions, Nazria-e-Pakistan Turst (NPT), Aiwan Karkunan Tehrik-e-Pakistan and others held ceremonies and paid rich homage to Father of the Nation.

The law enforcement agencies including the police had also put in place a foolproof security apparatus around the Churches and Christian settlements as well as parks, food outlets and other recreational places where the Christians were expected to celebrate their festival.

Like the past, the provincial government had set up Special Christmas Bazaars this year as well in Christian settlements in all the districts of Punjab well before the arrival of Christmas, in which flour and other edibles were provided on subsidized rates.

Christian employees of the provincial government had also been given their monthly salaries much earlier enabling them to celebrate Christmas most conveniently.

Various public and private departments, educational institutions, political parties and others had also arranged the Christmas cake cutting ceremony since start of the month of December. Christians had also started special services in the Churches, which continued till evening of (December 25) in all the Churches, however, the major service was performed at Church of Pakistan, Lahore Cathedral and other main churches of the provincial capital.

According to DIG (Operations) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, 6,000 police officers and officials performed duty on Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam day.

He added that contingents of police personnel including six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 Inspectors and 322 Upper Subordinates had been deployed at 623 churches across Lahore besides proper monitoring of sensitive and public places through CCTV cameras to avoid any unwanted incident.

