Christmas Sasta Bazaar Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nabeel Arshad on Friday inaugurated a Sasta Christmas Bazaar here at Waris Pura

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Chairman Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Waleem Arshad Dogar and other officers of Municipal Corporation were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Nabeel Arshad said that the bazaar was set up to provide daily use items to the Christian community on subsidized rates while eight bazaars were already functional in various parts of the city.

He said, "Christmas is an event of peace and demands promotion of brotherhood and tranquility". Therefore, every individual of the society is duty bound to promote peace and integrity," he added.

Later, he cut a Christmas cake and visited various stalls in the Sasta Bazaar.

Christian father Pascal Joules and others were also present on the occasion.

