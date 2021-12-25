Christmas security arrangements reviewed

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain visited various churches here on Saturday and inspected security and administrative arrangements for Christmas celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain visited various churches here on Saturday and inspected security and administrative arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

He went to Presbyterian Church Gumti Chowk, Catholic Church Railway Road, Pakistani Church Chenab Club Road and other areas and felicitated the Christians on Christmas.

He directed the duty personnel to keep vigil eye on suspects so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present during this visit.