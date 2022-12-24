Christmas security made high alert in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Christmas security has been made high alert in Faisalabad to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had deputed more than 2000 officials for security duty whereas 107 pickets were also established at entry and exit points in Faisalabad.

CPO also directed the dolphin force and elite force to remain in action and ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas whereas divisional SPs would ensure proper checking of security arrangements across the district, he added.