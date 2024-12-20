Christmas security plan in Faislabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The region police have issued a security plan in connection with Christmas celebrations for the region.

A spokesperson said here Friday that in line with the instructions of RPO Dr.

Muhammad Abid Khan, security arrangements have been completed across the region for Christmas.

According to which, 3072 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 439 religious rituals across the region on Christmas. At least 339 religious rituals will be held in district Faisalabad, 9 in district Jhang, 89 in Toba Tek Singh and 2 in Chiniot.