Christmas Security Plan In Faislabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
The region police have issued a security plan in connection with Christmas celebrations for the region
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The region police have issued a security plan in connection with Christmas celebrations for the region.
A spokesperson said here Friday that in line with the instructions of RPO Dr.
Muhammad Abid Khan, security arrangements have been completed across the region for Christmas.
According to which, 3072 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 439 religious rituals across the region on Christmas. At least 339 religious rituals will be held in district Faisalabad, 9 in district Jhang, 89 in Toba Tek Singh and 2 in Chiniot.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties
Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio ca ..
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad
Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable
69 PMS officers promoted
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress
Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at d ..
CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitat ..
Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premier ..3 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
69 PMS officers promoted6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress3 minutes ago
-
Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at district level3 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitation Center3 minutes ago
-
Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle8 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal commercial buildings11 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to acclaimed calligrahper Rashid Seyal2 minutes ago
-
Christmas security plan in Faislabad2 minutes ago