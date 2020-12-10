UrduPoint.com
Christmas Shopping Started In The Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Christmas shopping started in the Sukkur

Christmas shipping started in the Sukkur where Christian families can be seen in several shopping centers including, Mission Road, Chamta Gali, Ghareeb Abad and other places to buy clothes, shoes and other necessary articles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Christmas shipping started in the Sukkur where Christian families can be seen in several shopping centers including, Mission Road, Chamta Gali, Ghareeb Abad and other places to buy clothes, shoes and other necessary articles.

"Every year we plan to complete our shopping well ahead of Chrismas and we always end up with frantically roaming around shops at the dying hours," said Sarah Shar, an NGO representative.

Ladies are best suited to do the bargaining job and they never seem content at what we buy at the given price, said shopper Farzana at a departmental store.

Christmas preparations will reach its climax when jingling of bells and hymns at churches at the midnight of December 24.

Meanwhile, city churches are being decorated with beautiful arches, buntings and bells. Christmas trees are being placed in churches. The administrations of respective churches are planning to set up special fairs outside churches according with SOPs issued by the government where christian families would draw to enjoy every bit of christmas event.

