Christmas Singing Competition On Jan 9

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Christmas and New Year annual singing competition will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium on January 9 under the aegis of the district coordination committee for minorities.

Provincial Minister for Minorities & Human Rights Ijaz Aslam Augustine and Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Kastro will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib, MNA Faizullah Kamoka, Sheikh Khuram Shehzad are among the guest of honours.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said here Friday that best performers would be awarded with cash prizes and gifts.

More Stories From Pakistan

